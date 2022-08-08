Wilder World Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and $1.96 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00132158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00068926 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,821,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

