William Drew Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) CFO William Drew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 394,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,117.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. 1,421,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,523. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $448.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 39.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Ranpak by 96.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 834,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

