WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.18

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

