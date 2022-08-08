WorkQuest Token Price Hits $0.0059 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $225,180.22 and $285,227.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,928,953 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

