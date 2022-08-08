Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $166.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $327.33 or 0.01367281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,374,533 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

