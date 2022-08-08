Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Cap of $69,348.43

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $69,348.43 and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 210% against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.