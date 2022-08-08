XMax 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $153,308.00 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. XMax has a market capitalization of $649,598.12 and approximately $153,308.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

