YAM V3 Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $126,383.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068297 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.