YAM V3 (YAM) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.37 million and $97,836.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00132158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00068926 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

