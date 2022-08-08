YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,625.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $35.36 or 0.00146364 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $140,932.95 and $136,625.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 272.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
