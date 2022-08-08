YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,329.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.60 or 0.00149469 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $141,905.81 and approximately $145,329.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 157% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
