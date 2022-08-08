Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.62. Youdao shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Youdao by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 33.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

