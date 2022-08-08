Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Zalando Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of ZAL opened at €30.85 ($31.80) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.84.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

