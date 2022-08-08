ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $46.43 million and $2.69 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,877.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069042 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.