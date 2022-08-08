Zero One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $98,429.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00327699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00122357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00081280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,734,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

