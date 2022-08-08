Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.32. 8,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

