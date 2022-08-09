10,240 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $5,695,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 190,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,671,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

