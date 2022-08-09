10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

