1,436 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

