145,737 Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DZS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DZS by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZSI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $375.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

