1,472 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

RGLD stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

