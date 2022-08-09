177,906 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.8% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Chubb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Chubb by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CB traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.00. 4,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.38. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

