1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. 1stdibs.Com has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at $732,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 151.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.