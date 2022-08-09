2,855 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

