370 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

