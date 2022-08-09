3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

DDD stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 70,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,871. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,483 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,245 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

