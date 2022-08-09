3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $11.38. 3D Systems shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 54,894 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.41.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

