3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.80. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
