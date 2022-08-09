4,600 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

