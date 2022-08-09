4,935 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,479,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $29,419,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

