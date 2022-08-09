497 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

