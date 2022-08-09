52,957 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

