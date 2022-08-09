88mph (MPH) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

88mph (MPH) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $164,487.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00018503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.