AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $80,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $877,627 over the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $13,170,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.