AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627 over the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth $5,409,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AAON by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

