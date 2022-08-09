Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,041 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 814,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 219,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,261. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

