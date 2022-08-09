AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.40. 72,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.