AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.40. 72,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.