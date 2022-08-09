abrdn plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:ABDN)

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 165.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABDN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.57 ($2.16).

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

