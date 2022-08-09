abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Announces GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Stock Performance

LON ABDN opened at GBX 165.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.57 ($2.16).

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

