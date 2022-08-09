AC Milan Fan Token Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $3.80 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00017083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AC Milan Fan Token

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

