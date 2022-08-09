Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Trading 15.3% Higher

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. 50,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Acasta Enterprises Trading Up 15.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.68 million and a PE ratio of -73.00.

Acasta Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasta Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasta Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.