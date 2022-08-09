Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 4.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

