ACCO Brands Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,408. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

