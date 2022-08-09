ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

