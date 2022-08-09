ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.
ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.