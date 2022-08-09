ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 101.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

