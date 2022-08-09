Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. On average, analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 1,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,676. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

