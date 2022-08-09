AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $23.60. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 23,018 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,735,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

