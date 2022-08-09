adbank Price Down 18.6% This Week (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $337,714.53 and approximately $75,473.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

