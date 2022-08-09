Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 327,352 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $18.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.
In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
