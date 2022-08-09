Aeon Trading Up 47.9% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00679666 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

